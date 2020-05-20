Lady Cougars honor 12 seniors Wednesday night at Cougar Field

College Station Lady Cougar soccer team honored its 12 seniors Wednesday evening at Cougar Field.

The team's last match was before spring break, but was successful enough to have clinched the 2020 district championship.

Not only did the team honor its seniors, but also handed out their team awards. Co Captain Kingsley Cashion won the Cougar Award.

Other award winners announced were:

Most Valuable Players: Olivia Riechman and Kingsley Cashion

Offensive Player: Olivia Riechman

Defensive Player: Zoe Bullard

Team Players: Lauren Puckett and Taylor Deuel

Academic: Claire Gatlin

The senior night is certainly not what the team is use to, but did provide some closure to another championship season.

"I think the hardest thing is having so many questions and you just don't have any answers. So it's hard to move on I guess. Tonight will be good to get the closure we want. We had a very successful season and so we have that at least," said Cashion, a co-captain and defensive stopper on this year's team.

"It has definitely been a little different And that it was over and we were by ourselves for months, but now I think this will be a good sense of closure," added Lauren Puckett, a co-captain and attacking midfielder.

"It's not the typical senior night, but it is something that the girls can remember for a lifetime and a chance to come back together and celebrate one another and celebrate a season is a great opportunity," concluded Lady Cougar Head Coach Stoney Pryor.

The team also honored long time assistant coach Jimmy Pollard who is retiring this year after a 34 year coaching career. 29 of those with College Station Independent School District.

