Lady Cougars roll past Magnolia

The College Station Lady Cougar Soccer team finished the first round of district play with a 3-1 victory over Magnolia Bulldogs for a perfect 7-0 district record .

The Cougarss scored at the 30:03 mark of the first half when Zoe Bullard's cross into the box was nicely controlled by Kingsley Cashion. Cashion slid the ball to Olivia Riechman whose low shot beat the Bulldog goalie at the far post. The Bulldogs pulled even with 10 minutes left in the half when they headed in a corner kick.

The Cougars came out strong in the second half and scored to take the lead just 9 minutes into the half. Riechman scored her second goal of the match off of a nice cross from Carley Deuel. The Cougars made it 3-1 with just a little over 10 minutes left in the game when Belle Dieperink finished off a cross by Kayla Vasquez that the goalie deflected.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Magnolia Bulldogs 6-0. Camila Del Rio had 2 goals, while Kelsey Slater, Sarah Del Rio, Kylie McRaven, and Reese Maxwell each had a goal. Shaley Lewis recorded 2 assists, while Kalan Breedlove, Reese Maxwell, and Jenna Black had one apiece. Ellie Hagen and Chelsea Wellmann recorded the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars.

Next action will be Tuesday night at home against Magnolia West, with the JV starting at 5 and the Varsity to follow at 7.