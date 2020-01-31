Lady Cougars stay unbeaten in district play

The College Station Lady Cougars moved to 3-0 in district 19-5A with a 3-0 win Friday night against the Waller Bulldogs. Lauren Hanik put the Cougars on the board when she fired a 35 yard shot that beat the Bulldog goalie for a 1-0 lead. Just a few minutes later, Olivia Reichman received a nice pass from Lauren Puckett before beating a defender and hammering a shot low just inside the left post for a 2-0 College Station lead at the half.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Carley Deuel slipped a pass to Zoe Bullard who was just inside the 18. Zoe then fired a nice low shot past the goalie for the final goal of the game. Keira Herron had the shutout.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Waller Bulldogs 7-0. Kylie McRaven scored three goals, Kelsey Slater scored two, while Shaley Lewis and Kalan Breedlove had one goal apiece. Slater and Lewis each had two assists, and Mackenzie Martin recorded the shutout in goal.

The Lady Cougars' next game will be on the road against Brenham on Tuesday with the JV starting at 5 and varsity to follow at 7.