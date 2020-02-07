Lady Cougars stay unbeaten in district play

The College Station Lady Cougars improved to 5-0 in district play Friday night at Cougar Field with a 7-0 win over the Paetow Panthers.

Less than a minute into the match, Carley Deuel's shot hit the crossbar and rebounded back to Olivia Riechman who passed the ball into the goal for a 1-0 lead. Riechman scored the other goal of the half when she received a long pass from Lauren Puckett, then dribbled around the Panther goalie before sliding the ball into the net.

The Cougars came out strong at the beginning of the second half, scoring two goals in the first 5 minutes. Adriana Wagner found the head of Kingsley Cashion at the top of the 18, Cashion headed the ball down to Riechman who beat the goal with a nice shot just inside the post to give her a hat-trick on the night. A couple of minutes later, Kayla Vasquez served a ball from the left flank to Carley Deuel who netted the goal. Midway through the match Deuel picked up her second goal of the match, with Simmy Ghosh getting the assist. The last two Cougars were scored by Elisabeth Leftwich to make the final 7-0. Mackenzie Martin recorded the shutout in goal.

The Lady Cougar JV also beat the Paetow Panthers 7-0. Kelsey Slater had two goals, while Kylie McRaven, Megan Miles, Kaydence O'Leary, and Reese Maxwell each scored one, and there was one own goal. Maxwell had two assists, and Ellie Hagen, Sarah Del Rio, Kalan Breedlove, and Anna Kjervfe each had one assist apiece.

The next action for the Cougars will be Tuesday night against A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field. The JV will play at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00.