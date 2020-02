The Snook girls basketball team beat Somerville 29-14 Tuesday night in a District 26-2A game at Blue Jay Gym. Snook won the district title with a 10-0 district record. The Lady Jays finished the regular season with a 30-5 record.

Jaycie Brisco led Snook in scoring with 10 points. Kaitlyn Kindt and Natalie Vacha each scored six points.

Snook will now move on to the Class 2A playoffs.