The Snook girls basketball team beat Somerville 41-23 Friday night in a district 26-2A game at Somerville High School. The Lady Jays are now 5-0 in district play. Jaycie Brisco scored 13 points for Snook. Ra'Maya Carter scored 10 points for Somerville.

Snook will return to action January 28 to host Burton. Somerville will be on the road January 28 to face North Zulch.