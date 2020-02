The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Rudder 51-48 Friday night in a district 19-5A game at the Armory. The Lady Rangers had a chance to tie the game and force overtime but Rakia Lee's three point shot did not fall as time expired.

A&M Consolidated will return to action February 4 hosting College Station. Rudder will be on the road February 4 to face Brenham.