Former A&M Consolidated Tiger Larry Fedora is expected to be hired as the new offensive coordinator at Baylor.

Larry is the brother of current A&M Consolidated head football coach, Lee Fedora. Larry was previously an offensive coordinator under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State before taking a head coaching job at Southern Miss. He then spent 7 seasons as the head coach at North Carolina.

Fedora will be the newest edition to Baylor's new staff under Dave Aranda.