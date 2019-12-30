Last second field goal gives Western Kentucky win in First Responder Bowl

Freshman Cory Munson kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left after a rules review to give Western Kentucky a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl. The Hilltoppers drove 36 yards in 27 seconds before Munson kicked his third field goal in four tries. The clock had expired before the winning kick, but the Broncos were penalized for having 12 players on the field, giving Munson a chance to win it.