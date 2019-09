Marcus Wade hit Daytron Dixon on a 20 yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the first half to help Franklin upset 5th ranked Mart at Hedrick Field at Lions Stadium Friday night.

Dixon not only caught the game winning pass, but picked off a pass in the first quarter to set up the Lions first score of the game.

Franklin (2-1) will have next week off as they prepare for their district opener on September 27th against Coldspring back at Hedrick Field at Lions Stadium.