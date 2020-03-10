Leggett Headlines Bearkat All-SLC Selections

Three Sam Houston State women’s basketball players earned postseason honors on Tuesday when the Southland Conference announced its annual all-conference teams in a release from league officials.

Sophomore Amber Leggett was named to the all-SLC first team and was one of five players in the league’s all-defensive team, while Jaylonn Walker was named to the all-SLC second team for the second straight year.

The Kats also snagged the league’s Newcomer of the Year honor as Faith Cook earned that nod, following up Walker who won the same award a year ago.

The honors are the first for Leggett, who experienced a breakout sophomore campaign. She finished the regular season ranked second in the SLC with 15.6 points per game, and was also second with 2.8 steals per contest.

She is the first Bearkat to land on the all-SLC first team since Shernise Robertson in 2016, and joins Sequeena Thomas (2013) as only the second SHSU player to find her way onto the all-defensive team.

Leggett is the only player in the league to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and has produced 10 games of 20 or more points.

For Walker, she landed on the all-SLC second team for the second consecutive year after averaging 13.0 points per game and hitting 36.7 percent from 3-point range. The Calvert native was one of just two players in the league to have multiple games with at least 30 points, including a 41-point outing at Abilene Christian that set a new SHSU single-game record.

Cook also picked up a superlative as the league’s Newcomer of the Year, making an immediate impact on the Bearkat attack after redshirting last year following her transfer from UTEP. The junior averaged 10.7 points per game for the year and 11.5 points per contest in league-only games.

She ranked fifth in the league in 3-point shooting and in the league’s top 10 with 2.8 assists per contest. Her biggest game came in a home win over Houston Baptist when she connected on five 3-point baskets on her way to a season-high 26 points.

The Kats will now turn their attention to this week’s Southland Conference Tournament in Katy where they will enter as the No. 4 seed. After a first-round bye, they will open up play in the quarterfinals where they will meet the winner of No. 5 New Orleans and No. 8 Southeastern Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

With a win, they would advance to Saturday’s tournament semifinals where they would face top-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.