Leon Cougars: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Leon Cougars won eight games and reached the postseason for the second time in three years, bouncing back after missing out the year before. Leon split its first four games before going on a five-game winning streak, relying on a potent offense that scored 426 points during the season, third most in a year in school history.

Centerville won a battle for the district title in the season finale. Head coach Jeremy Colvert said, “The best part of the season was defeating Big Sandy in the first round of the playoffs. It was a transformation for this team from 2-8 the year before to bi-district champions in 2018. Our biggest challenge was overcoming doubt.

This group of seniors had never had any success in any sport at any level. They needed to gain confidence.” Eventual state semifinalist San Augustine ended the Cougars run in the area round.

Leon will have to replace a number of starters on both sides of the ball entering the 2019 campaign. Just two starters return on offense and defense. Colvert says, “We will not be as strong as we were in 2018. Losing the core of our linemen will hurt us. We will have to make some adjustments but our expectations will always remain the same: make the playoffs, win district and practice over Thanksgiving!”

The offense will turn to Harris Sherrod and Tyson Cornett to carry the load. Both will play receiver and running back this season. “They both accounted for the most touchdowns and rushing yards on the team last season,” says Colvert.

According to Colvert, the Cougars will be strongest at the skill positions on offense and at linebacker on defense, where Curtis Stanford and Brock Beamer will lead the way. “Both return a wealth of experience,” says Colvert.

He listed the lines as places his team will need to improve as the season goes on. Leon will open the season with a pair of home games against Mildred and Anderson-Shiro before hitting the road to New Waverly, Lovelady and Bremond to wrap up non-district play. Colvert says, “Lovelady and Bremond will be tough games that will prepare us for district.”

The Cougars will get to play three of their five district games at home, starting with Normangee on October 11. The finale is against rival Centerville on the road. “We always enjoy playing district rivalry games and this year versus Centerville will be no different.”