Leon ISD announces four seniors continuing athletic careers

Leon High School saw four seniors sign Wednesday morning with Volleyball players Sarah Grace Merry, Raelyn Theiss, Harris Sherrod, and Caitlynn Bargas.

Sarah Grace is a 2019-2020 KBTX Classroom Champion and headed to Mary Hardin Baylor to continue her volleyball career, while her Lady Cougar teammate Raelyn Theiss is going to Ranger College to also play volleyball.

Harris Sherrod is bound for McPhearson College, in Kansas, to play football while Caitlynn Bargas is going to run track at Sterling College also in Kansas.