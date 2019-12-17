Leon Named Freshman All-America

After a breakout first season in Huntsville, Bearkat defensive lineman Jevon Leon has been named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team, per a release from the publication on Tuesday morning.

Leon landed on the first team from HERO Sports after being one of the top defensive linemen in the FCS in 2019. A third team all-Southland Conference choice, he was one of three Bearkat defensive linemen to earn all-league honors this year.

After a standout prep career at Aldine Eisenhower HS in the Houston area, Leon played in all 12 games for the Kats and worked his way into the starting lineup later in the year. Still, he made an impact throughout the year, finishing with 38 total tackles, including 16.0 tackles for loss.

His TFL mark, along with his 8.5 sacks each were the most among all freshmen in the FCS and not only led the Bearkats, but ranked at the top of the rankings of all players in the SLC.