Leon advances to 2A State Championship Game with four set win over Wink

KBTX Classroom Champion Sarah Grace Merry had 12 kills and 18 digs as Leon (43-5) beat Wink (40-6) 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 Thursday evening at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland to punch the Lady Cougars ticket to the Class 2A State Championship Match on Friday.

Leon was in complete control of the match in the 3rd set when Wink outscored the Lady Cougars 12-1 to win the set and close the gap at 2 sets to 1, but Leon won the fourth set 25-6 to send them to the 2A title match on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. where they will face Crawford.

Carolina Richmond had 10 kills for Leon, while Tara Goolsby had 20 assist and Jordan Robinson added 19.