Leon denied 11th state volleyball title following 3 set loss to Crawford

The Leon High School Volleyball Team was denied its 11th state championship Friday afternoon losing in 3 sets to Crawford in the Class 2A Championship 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Crawford outhit Leon .223 to .061 with Anne Williams leading Crawford with 11 Kills, while Tara Goolsby had 8 kills for Leon.

The Lady Cougars were making their 28th appearance and first trip back to the state tournament since 2016. Leon (43-6) punched its ticket to the 2A finals with four set win over Wink on Wednesday, but couldn't get past Crawford in the 2A Championship Match.