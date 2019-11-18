Leon volleyball preparing for state semifinal match up with WINK

The Leon volleyball team is heading to the state semifinals, and are gearing up for a match up with WINK.

The Lady Cougars clinched their spot on Saturday after beating Iola in five sets.

Leon heads back to state for the first time in three years.

"I mean this season its just been so different from the past two. I can't even explain it. it's literally been the best season of my life so to finally reach this goal that we've been pushing for and pushing for it means everything and all the glory goes to God," said Sarah Grace Merry, a senior middle blocker and left back.

"Our motto this year was fear not, and we had to block everything out and push to almost to where we broke to get to state," said Caroline Richmond, a senior middle blocker and left back.

Leon heads to state with a 40-5 record. The will play WINK Wednesday at 5 pm at the Curtis Curwell Center in Garland.

