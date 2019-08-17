Lexington Eagles: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Lexington Eagles continued their winning ways with an 8 win season last year. They reached the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The Eagles will be a much younger team this year. They expect growing pains early, especially with how many guys are shifting and learning new positions.

Lexington will have much more experience returning on the defensive side of the ball, including the AP 3A Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Allert. In order to make an even deeper playoff run this year, the Eagles know they'll need to rely early on their defense.

"Defense wins championships. That's our big thing at Lexington is our defense. I believe that if we can keep our defense up, then we'll be really hard to stop," proclaimed Lexington linebacker Aaron Allert.

Linebacker Jeremiah Dillon chimed in, "I think our defense will be good, but I think our offense won't be that far behind. With me and Aaron, we're just two studs on the team, I think if we're both in at the same time then we should be going good."

Defensive End Rowdy Pearson is looking forward to this season. "We'll be a lot more coach-able, and we'll be a lot more disciplined. We'll be able to go and learn from the mistakes and take it in. We'll just be able to fix what we do on the field for the next upcoming game," said Pearson.

The Lexington Eagles kick off their season August 30th. They'll be on the road at Burton.

