Lexington Volleyball advances to state for first time since 1990

The Lexington Volleyball team is headed to the state semi-finals for the first time since 1990. The Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 13-1 district record.

Head Coach Kevin Patschke says this team has been through a lot. The past 4 years, the Lady Eagles have met West High School in the playoffs and lost all 4 times. For the Lady Eagles, the 5th time is the charm. This year, Lexington was able to get over that hump and beat West in the regional finals.

"My initial thought would be okay, this is it. No more. We kind of talked about it at the end of last year as well when we did lose. It wasn't going to happen again, and the girls set that as their goal too that it wouldn't happen again. We were excited for it, the girls were excited for it. That's who they wanted," exclaimed Patschke.

"The feeling was so incredible. I don't even know how to describe it. It's been a long time coming. We went out and we got revenge, that's for sure," said Senior Grace Patschke.

"I feel like this team is more of a family than it's ever been. We're all super close and some of my best friends. I've gotten really close to all these girls. I feel like that is really important. I want to win for them, and I feel like we all want to do well for each other," explained Senior Macy Sweat.

Lexington will play Van Alstyne in the state semi-finals Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.