The Lexington Lady Eagle Volleyball team won the opening set at the Class 3A State Tournament Thursday afternoon against Van Alstyne, but couldn't build on it as the Lady Panthers won the next three sets to advance to Saturday's 3A Championship match and will face Vanderbilt Industrial.

Lexington got a match high 18 kills from Shelby Ray, along with 20 assist from Grace Patschke as they finish up their season with an overall record of 34-14.