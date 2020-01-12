Linguist to leave A&M, join Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continue to build their new coaching staff, and now Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist is headed to Dallas.

ESPN first reported that Aggie Maurice Linguist has accepted a job with the Cowboys to work with their secondary.

Linguist was at A&M the past two seasons and previously made stops coaching defensive backs at Minnesota and Mississippi State. Linguist also played safety for Baylor from 2003 to 2006. The Mesquite native is the newest addition to Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas.