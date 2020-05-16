Live golf to return as fundraiser for virus relief

Live golf returns to television tomorrow with a charity Skins game at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, to benefit coronavirus relief. There won’t be any caddies, so the four players - Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff - will be carrying their own bags. The only rake will be carried by a rules official. Another rules official will be the only person to handle the flagstick, if necessary. Mike Tirico will host the NBC telecast beginning at 2 p.m. EDT from his home office in Michigan. It will be the first live action on TV since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.