UNDATED (AP) - Live golf returns to television tomorrow with a charity Skins game at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, to benefit coronavirus relief. There won’t be any caddies, so the four players - Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff - will be carrying their own bags. The only rake will be carried by a rules official. Another rules official will be the only person to handle the flagstick, if necessary. Mike Tirico will host the NBC telecast beginning at 2 p.m. EDT from his home office in Michigan. It will be the first live action on TV since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.
Live golf to return as fundraiser for virus relief
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sat 2:04 PM, May 16, 2020