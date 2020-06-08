Advertisement

Local High Schools begin workouts again

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The UIL began allowing voluntary group workouts again today for the first time since Mid-March.

Athletes went nearly six months without high school football, and nearly three months without any high school athletics. The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on these athletes' season. Both players and coaches alike were just happy to finally be out there with each again.

"What's probably the most pleasing about it is seeing the kids. We haven't seen the kids except on Zoom. So to see their smiling faces, they're ready to go, so it was a lot of fun today," exclaimed College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

"It feels pretty good to be back out with my teammates today. we've all been just trying to get our off-season grinding and running and weightlifting, trying to stay in shape for the upcoming season. It feels good to be out here with the teammates," said College Station Senior Roderick Brown.

"I know the kids are intent, and they're ready to get back to work. They know they need to get to work," Bryan Head Football Coach Ross Rogers stated.

Bryan Senior Jack Blackburn echoed his head coach, "It's been a long time coming. We kind of got cut off and now we're all back out here. It's good to be back together and work towards a common goal."

"It's a great feeling. It's always a better motivation when you're working out with your teammates. It's a lot easier. It makes it better," added Bryan Senior Austin Bailey.

After such a long hiatus and with restrictions in place right now, there are certainly challenges with coming back. "It's just different. We're just monitoring and adjusting. We've chosen to bring our kids at four different times to keep distancing, especially these first two weeks," explained Rogers.

"It's been a long break, and so everybody's just kind of getting back out here. The stamina is probably the hardest part. Just getting up and getting out here since it's been awhile," Blackburn said.

"Honestly, it's pretty hard. Not being able to workout for awhile. It's pretty exhausting," chipped in Bailey.

College Station Senior Will Henson also weighed in on their unique situation. "It's different in a lot of ways, but it's still the same. It's the same core concepts. Like Coach Frazier said in the weight room, it's the same stuff we're just doing it in a different way. While it is hard cause we have to stay socially distant, it's good to be back with the guys, and it's awesome to be back with the team."

It's been a long time coming for these athletes. Now that they're finally able to get back on the field and workout together, they say the road to victory starts now. "Everyday matters. Coaches stress it all the time. You can't waste any reps. I think today is definitely the starting point of that journey and we've got to take everything seriously," said Henson.

"The season starts now. Once we get back here and on the field, catching footballs and stuff, the season starts now," Brown added.

Rogers said, "I felt like we had a great off-season going until we went to spring break and then came back. It's kind of restarting what we were hoping to get done."

Huff shared the same sentiment on feeling the season starts now. "Normally I would say no. This year not having spring practice and then having the time off, it's almost like we've had summer already. Today almost felt like it was the beginning of football season."

Now the countdown to kickoff in August begins.

Latest News

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees. Ally Watt and Shaine Casas are the nominees from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M

Maui Jim Maui Invitational joins ALL IN Challenge with Dream Tournament Package

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today its inclusion in the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, offering two lucky fans the ultimate event experience for the 2021 tournament. Bids for the College Basketball Getaway begin at $10

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

Bombers

Texas Collegiate League encouraged by CSBI’s success

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) begins their 10-team summer baseball league June 30th. But the TCL won't be the first look at live sports in the Brazos Valley since the Coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Caldwell ISD excited about new turf installation at Hornet Stadium

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Darryl Bruffett
Caldwell ISD has replaced the natural grass surface at Hornet Stadium with Matrix Turf and had it installed by Hellas, the same company that has installed turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston.

Latest News

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has three Top 50 picks in MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Three Texas A&M baseball players were selected in the top 50 of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

High School

Carraway makes A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history with 2nd round selection

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Darryl Bruffett
Some A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history was made Thursday as Burl Carraway was selected in the second round by the Chicago Cubs with the 51st overall selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas A&M

Lacy meets media after being selected by Royals

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Aggie Asa Lacy talked with the media on Thursday after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas A&M

Roa Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

DeLoach Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

Texas-Best Nine Aggies Named to 2020 Preseason Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Team

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Football paced all 12 Texas FBS programs with nine honorees on Texas Football magazine’s 2020 Preseason All-Texas College teams, released Wednesday.