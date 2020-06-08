Local High Schools begin workouts again

The UIL began allowing voluntary group workouts again today for the first time since Mid-March.

Athletes went nearly six months without high school football, and nearly three months without any high school athletics. The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on these athletes' season. Both players and coaches alike were just happy to finally be out there with each again.

"What's probably the most pleasing about it is seeing the kids. We haven't seen the kids except on Zoom. So to see their smiling faces, they're ready to go, so it was a lot of fun today," exclaimed College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

"It feels pretty good to be back out with my teammates today. we've all been just trying to get our off-season grinding and running and weightlifting, trying to stay in shape for the upcoming season. It feels good to be out here with the teammates," said College Station Senior Roderick Brown.

"I know the kids are intent, and they're ready to get back to work. They know they need to get to work," Bryan Head Football Coach Ross Rogers stated.

Bryan Senior Jack Blackburn echoed his head coach, "It's been a long time coming. We kind of got cut off and now we're all back out here. It's good to be back together and work towards a common goal."

"It's a great feeling. It's always a better motivation when you're working out with your teammates. It's a lot easier. It makes it better," added Bryan Senior Austin Bailey.

After such a long hiatus and with restrictions in place right now, there are certainly challenges with coming back. "It's just different. We're just monitoring and adjusting. We've chosen to bring our kids at four different times to keep distancing, especially these first two weeks," explained Rogers.

"It's been a long break, and so everybody's just kind of getting back out here. The stamina is probably the hardest part. Just getting up and getting out here since it's been awhile," Blackburn said.

"Honestly, it's pretty hard. Not being able to workout for awhile. It's pretty exhausting," chipped in Bailey.

College Station Senior Will Henson also weighed in on their unique situation. "It's different in a lot of ways, but it's still the same. It's the same core concepts. Like Coach Frazier said in the weight room, it's the same stuff we're just doing it in a different way. While it is hard cause we have to stay socially distant, it's good to be back with the guys, and it's awesome to be back with the team."

It's been a long time coming for these athletes. Now that they're finally able to get back on the field and workout together, they say the road to victory starts now. "Everyday matters. Coaches stress it all the time. You can't waste any reps. I think today is definitely the starting point of that journey and we've got to take everything seriously," said Henson.

"The season starts now. Once we get back here and on the field, catching footballs and stuff, the season starts now," Brown added.

Rogers said, "I felt like we had a great off-season going until we went to spring break and then came back. It's kind of restarting what we were hoping to get done."

Huff shared the same sentiment on feeling the season starts now. "Normally I would say no. This year not having spring practice and then having the time off, it's almost like we've had summer already. Today almost felt like it was the beginning of football season."

Now the countdown to kickoff in August begins.