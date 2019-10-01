Local Racer Wins 2019 NASA National Championship

Paul Costas of Bryan, Texas, won the Super Touring 2 class championship last weekend at the 2019 National Auto Sport Association Championships presented by Toyo Tires.

More than 325 amateur and semipro drivers from across the United States converged on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to compete for a championship in more than 25 classes. This year’s NASA Championships Presented by Toyo Tires marked the sixth time NASA has held its Championships at the storied Ohio racetrack.

Drivers had one qualifying session and a qualifying race before the Championship races on Sunday, September 22. NASA is one of the United States’ largest amateur motorsports sanctioning bodies, with numerous drivers moving into the professional ranks.

“Our approach was to go a good push throughout the first half,” Costas said. “The two cars that were in front of us that we were kind of concerned about, obviously the NSX and the Mustang, both are heavier cars and narrower tires, so our plan was to push pretty good the first half and then literally as soon as we hit the second half, my crew is going to radio me and say go and then I would turn it loose and push, push, push and either pound them into a mistake or have them burn their tires off or hopefully, if I'm in front, get away from them. It came together. Sometimes the sun shines on you.”

The racers used the same 2.258-mile road course that IndyCar drivers ran in late July. With varying elevations and challenging turns, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course pushes amateur and professional drivers’ skills to their limits.

“I still remember our first Championships event at Mid-Ohio,” said NASA Vice President, Jeremy Croiset. “It’s a track racers love. It has everything from long, fast straightaways to corners with tricky elevation and camber changes, and lots of opportunities for passing. It has been and continues to be a great facility for our Championships event.”

About NASA

The National Auto Sport Association was formed in 1991 with the premise of delivering high-quality motorsports events to enthusiasts at major racing venues throughout the United States. NASA has created programs that allow owners of racecars and high-performance street-driven vehicles to enjoy the full performance capabilities of their cars in a controlled professionally managed environment. NASA offers many different programs that will allow you to enjoy motorsports on a number of different levels, including our High Performance Driving Events (HPDE), Rally Sport, Time Trial, NASA-X and Competition Racing programs.