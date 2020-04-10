Looking ahead to start of College Football Season

College football fans are hoping the 2020 season will start on time but that may not happen. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports world on hold. College football programs across the country had to either stop spring football practice or miss it all together because of COVID-19. Texas A&M did not have spring practice and canceled the spring game.

There is no set date for coaches and players to get back together to prepare for an upcoming season. Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork knows what he is looking for as a sign that things are ready to move forward. Bjork said, "The biggest sign of data that we will look for is have the health experts told us that we reached the peak. That we're on the downhill slide of the curve." Bjork added, "Do we have that window out there that we know that we have this virus in the best containable position possible and that it is coming down and that all this social distancing has worked to me. That's the biggest piece of data that we need that's out there and then we can start to model out return to activity, what the summers look like, things like that."

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on September 5 against Abilene Christian. The first three games of the season are scheduled to be played at Kyle Field.