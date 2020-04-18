Looking back at past Spring Games

Saturday was supposed to be the day Aggie football fans had a chance to see their team in action in the Maroon and White game but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be canceled. The sports world is at a stand still right now trying to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The break allows for a look back at events from the past. The 2004 Texas A&M spring game gave Aggie fans their first look at quarterback Stephen McGee. He would finish his Texas A&M career with 5,475 passing yard and 28 touchdown passes. McGee also ran for 1,750 in his Aggie career.

The 2011 spring game featured a freshman quarterback named Johnny Manziel. He would redshirt his freshman year but became the starting quarterback as a sophomore and went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Manziel holds the school record for total offense with 9,989 yards in two seasons. Manziel finished his Aggie career with 63 touchdown passes and 30 rushing touchdowns.

The 2018 spring game was the first for head coach Jimbo Fisher. It was also the first and only one for tight end Jace Sternberger who caught two touchdown passes in the game. Sternberger finished the 2018 season with 48 receptions for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The last spring game played was in 2019. Kellen Mond threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns in that game helping the White team beat the Maroon team 17-14.