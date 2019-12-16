Lopez Earns Scholar All-Region Recognition

Texas A&M junior defender Jimena Lopez was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-West Region First Team, the organization announced Monday.

Lopez owns a 3.46 GPA in Psychology. On the field, she earned USC All-Southeast recognition in November.

In 2019, the Mexico City native ranked third in the nation and led the SEC with her single-season school record 15 assists. She tallied nine goals and 31 points, earning SEC Midfielder of the year and All-SEC First Team honors.

The Texas A&M Soccer standout has appeared in 62 matches during her Aggie career, including 49 starts. She has 49 points on 15 goals and 19 assists. Lopez made an immediate impact in Aggieland, scoring twice in the opening weekend to earn SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors in 2017.

The Aggies have had eight players earn USC Scholar All-Region region since 2014, including Emily Bates, Janae Cousineau, Leigh Edwards, Shea Groom, Annie Kunz, Stephanie Malherbe and Meghan Streight.

Earlier this year, sophomore midfielder Macie Kolb, senior defender Callyn Walton and Lopez were named to the Division I Women's Soccer Academic All-District 7 Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America in the other nationally recognized award that honors combined athletic and academic endeavors.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 14-5-3 record. The Aggies earned their 25th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament.

To be eligible for selection to the USC Scholar All-Region teams, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria: have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) throughout her career, start more than 50 percent of all games and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (i.e., all-conference) or contributions to the success of his/her team, and be a junior or above in academic standing at the current institution. Spots are then voted on by member coaches.

