Lopez Heads to Olympic Qualifying in Edinburg

Texas A&M standout Jimena Lopez heads to Edinburg, Texas, for three Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Olympic Qualifier matches as a member of the Mexico National Team from January 29 to February 4.

The 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier features eight nations divided into two groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group will qualify for Knockout Phase at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. After advancing to the knockout phase, the winner will be chosen to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic women’s football tournament in Japan as the CONCACAF representatives.

The group phase of the competition will be played at H-E-B Park in Edinburg. Mexico plays all of its Group B games at H-E-B Park, opening the tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 29 against Jamaica (7:00 p.m.). They face Saint Kitts & Nevis on Saturday, Feb. 1 (2:30 p.m.) and close group play against Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (5:30 p.m.). All three matches are set to broadcast on FS2.

Lopez has prior experience with the Mexico National Team, playing all five matches for El Tri at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. In addition to the Pan Am Games stint, Lopez won a CONCACAF Under-20 Championship and participated in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Brittany, France in 2018. She also played in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2016.

The Mexico City native started 21 games for the Aggies in 2019. Lopez ranked third in the nation and led the SEC with her single-season school record 15 assists. She also tallied nine goals and 33 points, earning SEC Midfielder of the Year and All-SEC First Team honors. She was also honored for her work in the classroom being named to the Division I Women's Soccer Academic All-District 7 team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The standout has appeared in 62 matches during her Maroon & White career, including 49 starts. She has 49 points on 15 goals and 19 assists. Lopez has garnered SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors in 2017 as well.

2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifier – Mexico

Date - Match - Kickoff (CT) - Venue - TV

Jan. 29 vs. Jamaica - 7:00 pm H-E-B Park – Edinburg, Texas - FS2

Feb. 1 vs. St. Kitts & Nevis - 2:30 pm H-E-B Park – Edinburg, Texas -FS2

Feb. 4 vs. Canada - 5:30 pm - H-E-B Park – Edinburg, Texas - FS2

Feb. 7 - Semifinal - 6:00 pm - Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, California - Fox Soccer Plus

Feb. 7 - Semifinal - 9:00 pm - Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, California - FS1

Feb. 9 - Championship - 5:00 pm - Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, California - FS2