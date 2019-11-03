Lopez and Watt Earn SEC Player of the Year Honors

Texas A&M Soccer standouts Jimena Lopez and Ally Watt earned SEC Midfielder of the Year and SEC Forward of the Year accolades, respectively, as voted on by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Sunday afternoon.

Lopez ranks second in the nation with 13 assists on the year. The mark is one shy of the school record of 14 set by Beth West in 2011. Lopez also ranks second on the team with nine goals and 31 points. She has produced the spectacular numbers despite missing most of the preseason while playing in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. In league action, Lopez has 15 points on four goals and seven points. She leads the league in assists despite missing a match while participating in a Mexico National Team training camp.

On the season, Watt leads the SEC in points (34) and goals (14). She has added six assists, which ranks eighth in the league. Nationally, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native ranks eighth and goals and ninth in points despite missing two matches. She earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions in 2019 and, two weeks ago, she garnered National Player of the Week recognition from the United Soccer Coaches. In SEC play, she has a league-leading 22 points on 10 goals and two assists, despite missing two matches.

Lopez has appeared in 59 matches during her Aggie career, including 46 starts. She has 47 points on 15 goals and 17 assists.

The Mexico City native made an immediate impact in Aggieland, scoring twice in the opening weekend to earn SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors.

In addition to the Pan American Games stint, Lopez won a CONCACAF U20 Championship and participated in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2018. She also played in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2016.

For her career, Watt has 87 Aggie caps, including 76 starts. She has logged 105 points on 47 goals and 11 assists. Watt ended the week tied ranked sixth on the Aggies’ career goals list. She ranks fourth among all active NCAA Division I players in goals scored and one of only two SEC players with more than 30 goals.

She earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.

The speedy forward led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.

Watt finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.

This marked the first season the league handed out awards for Forward, Midfielder, Defender and Goalkeeper of the Year rather than the previous Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year recognitions.

The duo joins Shea Groom as the only Aggies to pick up player of the year recognition from the SEC. Groom earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2014.

The Aggies finished the regular season with a 13-3-3 overall mark, including a 7-2-1 league ledger. The Maroon & White return to action Tuesday when they face the Florida Gators in quarterfinal round action of the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.