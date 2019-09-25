Lopez named to TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week

Texas A&M junior midfielder Jimena Lopez was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week Wednesday, in recognition of her efforts in the Aggies’ victories versus Mississippi State and UTRGV.

Lopez registered a goal and an assist in each both matches as she increased her team-leading point total to 19. The Mexico City native has team-highs with six goals and seven assists through 10 matches.

In Thursday’s 3-0 win at Mississippi State, Lopez broke the scoring seal in the 57th minute with a spectacular looping shot from the left side, outside the penalty box, over the keeper’s head and into the right side netting. She assisted on a goal nine minutes later as the Aggies pulled away from the Bulldogs.

In Sunday’s 5-0 rout of UTRGV, Lopez assisted on an Addie McCain goal in the 19th minute and added a goal in the 80th minute, playing as a left back.

Lopez entered the season with 16 career points on six goals and four assists in 41 matches. She has eclipsed all of those numbers in just 10 matches in 2019.

A seasoned veteran on the international scene, Lopez has played on Mexico national teams at the U17, U20 and senior levels. She started all four games for Mexico as El Tri finished fifth at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a 6:30 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.