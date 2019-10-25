Lovelady beats West Hardin 42-6 in football

Friday night Lovelady was trying to bounce back from a loss last week.

Their latest opponent was West Hardin.

During the first quarter Seth Murray handed off to Josh Martinez. He scooted to the near side of the field and no one could contain him.

Martinez darted 45 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

After the extra point it was 7 to 0.

The Lions had lots of reasons to cheer Friday night.

In the second quarter Seth Murray took the snap, looks down field and connected with the Sean Easterling who was waiting in the end zone to receive the catch.

Lovelady will run away with this one. Final score 42-6.

