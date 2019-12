The Lovelady girls basketball team beat Fort Bend Christian 54-43 Thursday at Ranger Gym in the first round of the Aggieland Invitational.

The Eagles got out to a quick lead, but the Lady Lions, led by Kaiden Lemaire, turned things around to take the lead in the first quarter. Lovelady moves to 13-5 on the year with their 54-43 victory.

The Lady Lions advance to play Connally Thursday at 7:00 p.m.