Lt. Governor feels stadiums could operate safely at 30 percent

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick knows in the lone star state football is king and everyone has questions wanting to know if it will be played this season? In what capacity? And will fans be in attendance?

Patrick, a former Houston sports anchor, told the Dallas Morning News that he feels once competition resumes stadiums could operate with social distancing at around 30 percent capacity. For Kyle Field that would mean a capacity crowd of 30,800 instead of 102,733.

Patrick says fans should expect to have their temperatures taken and ask to wear mask.

There will probably be a limit to the number of live sporting events a person could attend allowing more fans to see a game in person over the course of a season.

