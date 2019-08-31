MATCH PREVIEW: Abilene Christian

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies continue their four-match homestand Sunday when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats in a 6 p.m. contest.

The contest will be streamed on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call. Fans may listen to the match on 12thMan.com/live. Fans in the Brazos Valley may listen on 97.3 FM KAGC.

The Maroon & White look to start the season unbeaten through four matches for the third consecutive season. The Aggies started 3-0-1 in 2017 and 4-0-0 in 2018. Texas A&M has posted shutouts in the last two matches, including a double-OT draw at Pepperdine and a 4-0 victory over CSUN in Friday’s home opener.

Texas A&M’s seven goals have come from five different players with Jimena Lopez and Taylor Ziemer scoring two each. Macie Kolb, Addie McCain and Ally Watt all have three points on one goal and one assist. Shantel Hutton, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, has played all 290 minutes in goal for the Aggies, notching nine saves, a 0.62 goals-against average and two shutouts.

Abilene Christian enters the match with a 3-0 record, the Wildcats’ best start in their Division I era, which began in 2013. ACU opened the season with wins at New Mexico State (3-1) and UTEP (2-1) and then blanked the College of the Southwest, 2-0, in their home opener. Christina Arteaga leads the team with three goals, including a pair of game-winners, and Natalie Jones has added two goals. Erin Smith has played all 270 minutes in goal, registering 11 saves and a 0.67 goals-against average.

The Aggies won the only prior meeting against ACU, a 4-1 victory in 2015. The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a PK by Chantal Kinsey, but Mikaela Harvey scored an equalizer in the 19th minute to send the game to halftime tied 1-1. Haley Pounds scored three goals in a span of 12:37 midway through the second half to record the hat trick. The Aggies outshot the Wildcats 31-6.

Texas A&M is 29-0-5 (.926) against in-state rivals since 2008, including an 11-0-4 record against their former Big 12 Conference colleagues.

The Aggies are 21-0 all-time against Southland Conference opponents, outscoring the league 116-4. The matches have become more competitive in recent years with Texas A&M outscoring the opposition 15-1 in the six contests since 2012.

PROMOTIONS

TAKE A KID TO THE GAME – purchase 1 adult ticket, receive free admission for up to 4 children

IMPACT RETREAT NIGHT – $3 admission for students/staff without a Sports Pass

MAROON ADIDAS T-SHIRTS – first 1,000 fans