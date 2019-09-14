MATCH PREVIEW: UNLV

On Sunday, the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they host the UNLV Rebels in a 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

The match will be streamed on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color an. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley.

The Maroon & White defense has been outstanding early in the season, posting five shutouts and a 0.54 goals-against average. Offensively, Jimena Lopez leads the Aggies with 11 points on four goals and three assists.

With their 2-0 loss at BYU, the Aggies had a string of five consecutive shutouts snapped. It is tied for the second-longest streak in school annals. The Maroon & White had a run of seven consecutive shutouts in 2012 as Jordan Day tied the SEC record for consecutive clean sheets (Sept. 2-23). In 2016, the Aggies posted five consecutive shutouts (Aug. 28-Sept. 16).

This is the first meeting between the Aggies and Rebels on the soccer pitch.

The Rebels have stumbled out of the gates to a 2-3-0 record. UNLV opened the season with a 1-0 loss to a CSUN squad that Texas A&M beat, 4-0, one week later. The Rebels rebounded with wins against Cal Baptist (2-0) and Cal State Bakers Field (2-1), but a trip to Durham, N.C. resulted in losses to No. 12 Duke (3-0) and No. 1 North Carolina (8-0). Freshman Alysa Caso has logged two of UNLV’s four goals in just 109 minutes of action. Emberly Sevilla has started all five games in goal, logging a 2.56 goals against average and one shutout.

PROMOTIONS

NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH MATCH

GIVEAWAY – Limited edition Spanish “Home of the 12th Man” Bang-a-Banners for the 1st 500 fans.

TAKE A KID TO THE GAME – purchase 1 adult ticket, receive free admission for up to 4 children

KIDS ZONE – free youth entertainment in northwest corner of Ellis Field, including inflatables, selfie station, face painting, balloon animals, soccer fun and free popcorn (first 100 kids), warm cookies from Tiff’s Treats.