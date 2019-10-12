MATCH PREVIEW: at Auburn

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies look to get back in the win column when they travel to Alabama for a match against the Auburn Tigers Sunday at 4 p.m.

The match airs on ESPNU with Drew Fellios (play-by-play) and Lori Lindsey (color) on the call. The match streams on WatchESPN. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans may listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

The Aggies lost a 3-1 decision at Florida and played Alabama to a 1-1 draw in their last two matches. At 3-1-1, Texas A&M is in fourth place in the SEC, five points behind first place South Carolina (5-0-0). Jimena Lopez leads the nation with 11 assists. She has seven goals and a team-high 25 points.

Texas A&M (9-2-3) has been stout on defense, posting a 0.61 goals-against average and nine shutouts.

With another draw or victory, the Aggies will be guaranteed a winning record for the 2019 campaign. Texas A&M has finished with a winning record in all of its previous 26 seasons. The closest the Aggies have finished to the .500 mark is the 12-8-2 (.591) record they posted in 2016. The Aggies’ run is the fourth-longest active streak, trailing only North Carolina (37), Virginia (32) and Stanford (31). It also ranks as the sixth-longest all-time stretch of winning seasons.

Auburn enters the fray spinning their wheels at 3-3-2 over their last eight matches. The Tigers are 6-5-2 overall and 3-2-0 in SEC play. In league play, Auburn has wins against Kentucky (2-1), Tennessee (1-0) and LSU (2-0). They have dropped decisions at Ole Miss (1-0) and Mississippi State (3-2). In non-conference play, the Tigers have wins against Maryland (4-0), Syracuse (2-0) and Troy (3-0) and draws against Samford (3-3) and Old Dominion (0-0).

Bri Folds leads the Tigers in scoring with 15 points on six goals and three assists. Jessie Gerow has added eight points on three goals and two assists. Kate Hart has played all 1230 minutes in goal, posting a 1.10 goals-against average and six shutouts.

The Aggies are 6-3-0 all-time against Auburn with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC. Last season, the Aggies bested Auburn 4-2 with Ally Watt (1:12) and Jimena Lopez (2:26) scoring goals in the first 150 seconds. Addie McCain scored before half to give the Aggies a 3-1 lead and Lopez added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.