MIDWEEK PREVIEW: A&M-Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies commence a brief five-game homestand with midweek games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The start time for both games at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is 6:32 p.m.

The games are available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M enters play with a 12-game home win streak, including 10 victories in 2020. The streak started with two wins over Arkansas to wrap up the 2019 home slate. The Maroon & White pitched shutouts in each of their last two games at Blue Bell Park, posting wins over Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word by identical 4-0 tallies.

The Aggies are 102-8 in regular-season, non-conference home games since 2015, including 10-0 in 2020.

Texas A&M ranks in the top 20 nationally in a bevy of other categories, including runs (5th - 122), hits (5th - 122), strikeouts per nine innings (5th - 12.5), base on balls (7th - 77), scoring (7th - 9.4), hit by pitch (9th - 25), stolen bases (9th - 26), hits (16 - 123), on-base percentage (18th - .423), doubles (18th - 26), shutouts (18th - 2) and sacrifice bunts (20th - 8).

Zach DeLoach ranks in the top 10 in the nation in numerous offensive categories, including runs (2nd - 19), toughest-to-strikeout (8th - 36.0) and on-base percentage (9th - .615). He also ranks in the top 25 in walks (11th - 13), slugging percentage (13th - .889), runs per game (17th - 1.46) and batting average (25th - .472).

Bryce Blaum ranks fourth in the nation with his seven doubles. His current pace would give him 30 over the 56-game regular-season slate. The tally would threaten the single-game school record set of 27 by Sean Heaney in 1999.

PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY

• $2 Tuesday: $2 hot dogs available from the concession stands

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.

WEDNEDAY

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.

NO. 24 TEXAS A&M AGGIES (10-3) vs. TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI ISLANDERS (5-6) and ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS (6-5)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (RFr., LHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. #28 David Worrell (Sr., RHP, 1-1, 2.70 ERA)

• WEDNESDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. • Wednesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (analyst)

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

RANKINGS

Texas A&M – 23 (NCBWA), 24 (USAT); A&M-CC & ACU – unranked

For the sake of consistency; Texas A&M uses the USA Today Coaches Poll in releases.

SERIES HISTORY

Aggies lead series vs. A&M-Corpus Christi, 11-0, and series vs. ACU, 8-0.