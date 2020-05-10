MLB has low percentage of employees test positive for coronavirus antibodies

Major League Baseball appears to have successfully handled the first wave of the new coronavirus.

Just 0.7% of MLB employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19. Results were based on about 5,600 completed records from employees of 26 clubs. Samples were obtained on April 14 and 15.

The start of the baseball season has been delayed because of the virus outbreak. There's no timetable for when the season might begin.

Sixty people tested positive in the raw data, and adjustments were made for false positives and false negatives.

One of the study’s leaders says the survey had a 0.5% false positive rate and demonstrates MLB employees have been less affected than their surrounding communities have been.

