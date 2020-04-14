MLB players, team employees participating in coronavirus study

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people - including players - from the various clubs for antibodies. Both Arizona and San Francisco confirmed they were participating. The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a person with direct knowledge of the club's decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because specific details weren't made public. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study.