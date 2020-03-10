Madisonville names Brad Taylor new Head Boys Basketball Coach

Madisonville and Baylor Alumnus Brad Taylor has been named the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for the 2020-21 school year.

Madisonville Athletic Director Rusty Nail said: "Brad is a tremendous young coach and tremendous asset for both our boys and girls program! Brad's coaching knowledge and experience go way beyond his years and are as good as I have seen in my 28 years in the profession. Madisonville, the Mustangs, and Lady Mustangs look forward to future success under his leadership! Congratulations to Coach Brad Taylor and his family and Go Mustangs!"

Former Mustang Coach Chris Reid announced via Twitter that he resigned on his own accord and is seeking employment elsewhere.