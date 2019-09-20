Madisonville picks up Homecoming victory over Navasota 43-21

The Madisonville Mustangs won their Homecoming game Friday night with a 43-21 win over Navasota at Mustang Stadium.

Madisonville quarterback Armando Juarez scored on a quarterback keeper and connected with Tyrese Brown through the air for another score in the first half helping the Mustangs build a 14-0 lead.

Madisonville (2-2) will open up District 8-4A D-II play next Friday when they'll travel to Mexia to take on the Black Cats.

Navasota (0-4) will open up District 12-4A D-1 play next Friday as they head down the Houston to take on the Furr Brahmans and in search of their first win of the year.