Madubuike, Mann will have unique starts to NFL careers amid COVID-19 pandemic

A couple of Aggies are anxious to start their pro football careers with so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Madubuike and Braden Mann are the most recent Aggies drafted to the NFL. Defensive Tackle Justin Madubukie went in the third round to the Baltimore Ravens, and Punter Braden Mann was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round. The 2020 NFL Draft was all-virtual for the first time because of the coronavirus.

Madubuike and Mann will now have to wait a bit before they can get acquainted with their new team-mates because of social distancing.

"I'm Just trying to make the best of the opportunity. Get in there and we hear now as soon as it clears up I'm going to be taking the first flight to Baltimore and get to work. To get to know everybody. I can't wait to get gear, put it on and work out. And it will be great!" exclaimed Madubuike.

"Right now I'm still planning on getting some of my work in. Still in quarantine like I have been all spring, so I'm anxious to move up there for sure and start looking at places to be and be able to get with the team. But at the same time, I know it is no different than for anybody else," said Mann.

Obviously the same is true for the free agents that NFL teams signed after the draft this weekend.