Madubuike declares for NFL Draft and will not play in Texas Bowl for the Aggies

Texas A&M junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike announced Thursday on his twitter account that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Along with that he also informed the 12th Man that he will not play in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on December 27.

Madubuike logged 11.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with 5.5 sacks which were both team highs for Texas A&M.

He was given the team's Defensive MVP Award in 2018 and 2019.

Back in October Justin was listed as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award which is given to college football's top defensive player, but was not named a finalist. Earlier this week he was named a second team all SEC defensive lineman by the Associated Press.

