Madubuike doesn't think last week's interception will be his last

Legendary motivational speaker Dr. Rick Rigsby challenges people to make an impact and not just an impression. It fits in every avenue of life including football.

Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is making an impact on the football field. Five games into the season the junior has six tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Both tops on the team.

Last week against Arkansas Justin got his first interception. Grabbing a deflection from former team-mate Nick Starkel.

Justin was eventually tackled by Starkel, but thought if he could have broken loose, he could have taken it too the house.

"I think I would have I'm not going to lie. I think I'm not slow, so unless like a super fast wide receiver got in my legs or something I think I would have taken it to the house. Hopefully I'll get some more," said Madubuike.

While Saturday Madubiuke's first interception of his college career, he did say he had a scoop and score during his high school days at McKinney North and scored a touchdown.

