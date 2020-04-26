Madubuike excited to join Aggies Alaka and Mack in Baltimore

Texas A&M Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 71st overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens. Madubuike will join a couple of fellow Aggies in Baltimore. Linebacker Ootaro Alaka signed as a free agent a year ago, and another Aggie lineman, Daylon Mack, was drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

Madubuike says he's ready to get work, and it's especially exciting for the All-SEC lineman to have some familiar faces already in Baltimore.

"That will be crazy good. Those were my locker-mates when they were at A&M. To be reunited with them is a blessing," said Madubuike.

With Madubuike's selection, Texas A&M's streak continues to ten years with at least one selection in the first 75 picks of the NFL Draft.