Madubuike's pro career will begin with Baltimore

Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike heard his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the 3rd round of the league's virtual draft Friday night with the 71st overall pick.

Madubuike will kickoff his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin led the Aggies in sacks and tackles for loss last season finishing with 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nearly a dozen tackles for loss.

While he is proud of his stops, his lone interception may be his favorite memory as an Aggie. He picked off his former teammate Nick Starkel during the Southwest Classic as Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 31-27.