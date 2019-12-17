Mann Earns Sporting News All-American Honors

Texas A&M Football’s Braden Mann garnered his fourth All-America honor of 2019 after being named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News, announced Tuesday.

Mann, from Houston, Texas, ranks second nationally in punting going into the bowl season and posted his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior boomed 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. A season ago, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for single game punt average, 50-yard punts in a season, and season punting average.

In addition to Sporting News All-American honors this season, Mann has been named an All-American by the Associated Press (second team), Sports Illustrated (first team) and CBSSports.com, as well as All-SEC by the AP (second team) and coaches (first team).

The Aggies return to action for the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. To buy tickets or learn more about the Aggies' 2019 bowl destination, go to Texas A&M's "Bowl Central" site at: 12thMan.com/TexasBowl.