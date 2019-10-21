Mann Named Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 for Week Eight

Texas A&M Football’s Braden Mann was named to the Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 after the Aggies’ 24-17 victory at Ole Miss, the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Monday morning.

Against the Rebels, Mann punted five times with an average of 52.2 yards per punt including a long of 55 yards and one punt down inside the five yard line during a critical junction of the game.

For the year, Mann leads the NCAA in punting at 49.24 yards per punt as he looks to lead the country for the second straight season. Mann was a unanimous All-American and Ray Guy Trophy award winner a year ago after having the best season by a punter in NCAA history. He set the NCAA record for punting average in a season, single game punting average and punts of 60 yards or more in a season.

Ray’s 8 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week eight games announced Tuesday, October 22nd at 9 a.m. (CT).

Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram and Twitter to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

Ray’s 8 – Week Eight

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Dane Roy, Houston

Devin Anctil, Kansas State

Dom Maggio, Wake Forest

James Smith, Cincinnati

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Michael Sleep-Dalton, Iowa

Tommy Townsend, Florida