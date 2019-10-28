Mann Names to Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 for Second-Straight Week

Texas A&M Football’s Braden Mann was named to the Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 for the second-straight week after the Aggies’ 49-30 victory over Mississippi State, the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Monday.

Against the Bulldogs, Mann punted three times with three being downed inside the 20 and two inside the 10 yard line. Mann had one opportunity to punt from the A&M side of the field and boomed a 58 yarder that was unable to be returned.

For the year, Mann paces the NCAA in punting at 48.88 yards per punt as he looks to lead the country for the second straight season. Mann was a unanimous All-American and Ray Guy Trophy award winner a year ago after having the best season by a punter in NCAA history. He set the NCAA record for punting average in a season, single game punting average and punts of 60 yards or more in a season.

Ray’s 8 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week nine games announced Tuesday, October 29th at 9 a.m. (CT).

Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram and Twitter to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

Ray’s 8 – Week Eight

Arryn Sipposs, Auburn

Ben Griffths, USC

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Lou Hedley, Miami

Matt Naranjo, Bowling Green

Max Duffy, Kentucky

Ryan Wright, Tulane

Tommy Heatherly, FIU

Aggies CAN

Texas A&M student-athletes are collecting monetary donations and canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can. Texas A&M student-athletes will have collections at home athletic events from October 27-November 2. This year there is an option to donate by texting AggiesCAN (as one word, no spaces) to the number 313131 and you will be directed to the Brazos Valley Food Bank website. Each donation will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger while supplies last.

