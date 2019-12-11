Mann earns second-straight All-American Honor from Sports Illustrated

Texas A&M Football’s Braden Mann was named a first team All-American for the second-straight year by Sports Illustrated, announced Wednesday.

Mann, from Houston, Texas, ranks second nationally in punting and posting his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior boomed 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

This marks the second-consecutive season that Mann was named an All-American, becoming the 17th Aggie to earn All-America honors in consecutive seasons. A season ago, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for 50-yard punts in a season, 50-yard punts in a game and season punting average.

The Aggies return to action for the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. To buy tickets or learn more about the Aggies' 2019 bowl destination, go to Texas A&M's "Bowl Central" site at: 12thMan.com/TexasBowl.